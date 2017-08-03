Physics scholars presenting ‘Astronomy at the Crossroads’ on eve of solar eclipse

"Astronomy at the Crossroads" will be the topic of a presentation by two physics scholars on Aug. 20 at Southeast Missouri State University.

Dr. Phillip Reed, associate professor of physics and astronomy and director of the Planetarium and Observatory at Kutztown University, and Dr. Margaret "Peggy" Hill, professor of physics at SEMO, will deliver a joint presentation explaining the science behind this natural phenomenon and why there is more to the skies than just star gazing.

The presentation is free and is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in Glenn Auditorium in Dempster Hall.

Reed will bring two telescopes with him for public viewing of the eclipse at Houck Field. One will have a hydrogen alpha filter for viewing the surface texture of the sun while the other will be a white light telescope with a filter.

For more information about the "Astronomy at the Crossroads" presentation and the presenters, visit eclipse.semo.edu.

