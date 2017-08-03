Missouri man convicted in multi-state marijuana plot

A Missouri man faces a decade to life in prison after being convicted of playing a leading role in a drug plot that authorities say brought more than a ton of marijuana to St. Louis and Boston.
A Missouri man faces a decade to life in prison after being convicted of playing a leading role in a drug plot that authorities say brought more than a ton of marijuana to St. Louis and Boston.
A crash involving a semi on I-57 in Williamson County, Illinois is causing some traffic delays.
A crash involving a semi on I-57 in Williamson County, Illinois is causing some traffic delays.
A school giveaway on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Shawnee Worship Center was held in Vienna, Illinois.
A school giveaway on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Shawnee Worship Center was held in Vienna, Illinois.
Bed bugs can be a costly guest and most people never want to have to deal with the pests. But some residents in Puxico, Mo. have been dealing with them for months and they said their land lord isn't doing enough.
Bed bugs can be a costly guest and most people never want to have to deal with the pests. But some residents in Puxico, Mo. have been dealing with them for months and they said their land lord isn't doing enough.
On August 2, Governor Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 2017-04 to improve Illinois state government.
On August 2, Governor Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 2017-04 to improve Illinois state government.