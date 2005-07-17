Fugitive Captured

By: CJ Cassidy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Police arrest a man featured on the TV show America's Most Wanted, Sunday morning. Now, he's back behind bars after police raid a Cape Girardeau home.

According to Tennessee authorities, Raymond Ross brutally beat up a 17-year-old boy in Lexington, Tennessee, and then disappeared. The teenager was left unconscious and authorities say it took seventeen days for him to come out of a coma. When he did, the teen described his attacker, and Ross was featured on America's Most Wanted. Police say 22-year-old Ross has been on the run since the attack back in February.

Police arrested Ross at a house on Sprigg Street early Sunday morning.

One woman who lives there says she met Ross for the first time Saturday night at a club, and he returned to her house with her. She says she had no idea he was wanted by investigators.

Another man tells me Ross has been in Cape Girardeau for a while, and he ran into him in the same neighborhood he was arrested in. However no one seems to know why Ross was in Cape Girardeau, to begin with.