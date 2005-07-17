Fugitive Captured - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fugitive Captured

By: CJ Cassidy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Police arrest a man featured on the TV show America's Most Wanted, Sunday morning. Now, he's back behind bars after police raid a Cape Girardeau home.

According to Tennessee authorities, Raymond Ross brutally beat up a 17-year-old boy in Lexington, Tennessee, and then disappeared.  The teenager was left unconscious and authorities say it took seventeen days for him to come out of a coma.  When he did, the teen described his attacker, and Ross was featured on America's Most Wanted.  Police say 22-year-old Ross has been on the run since the attack back in February.

Police arrested Ross at a house on Sprigg Street early Sunday morning.

One woman who lives there says she met Ross for the first time Saturday night at a club, and he returned to her house with her. She says she had no idea he was wanted by investigators.

Another man tells me Ross has been in Cape Girardeau for a while, and he ran into him in the same neighborhood he was arrested in. However no one seems to know why Ross was in Cape Girardeau, to begin with.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says Ross will eventually be sent back to face charges in Tennessee.

