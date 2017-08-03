Crash involving semi causing traffic delays on I-57 in Williamso - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash involving semi causing traffic delays on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A crash involving a semi on I-57 in Williamson County, Illinois is causing some traffic delays.

According to the ISP, a semi jackknifed on I-57 near mile marker 45. Troopers say the semi then ran off of the road into the median.

The crash happened near a major road construction project on I-57. Troopers are urging motorists to use caution if traveling in this are.

