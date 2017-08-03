Crash involving semi causing traffic delays on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

A Missouri man faces a decade to life in prison after being convicted of playing a leading role in a drug plot that authorities say brought more than a ton of marijuana to St. Louis and Boston.
A crash involving a semi on I-57 in Williamson County, Illinois is causing some traffic delays.
A school giveaway on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Shawnee Worship Center was held in Vienna, Illinois.
Bed bugs can be a costly guest and most people never want to have to deal with the pests. But some residents in Puxico, Mo. have been dealing with them for months and they said their land lord isn't doing enough.
On August 2, Governor Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 2017-04 to improve Illinois state government.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.
