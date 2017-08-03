Four things you need to know on 8/3

It's Thursday, August 3, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: FIRST ALERT: With daytime temps remaining in the upper 80s it's going to be another hot one across the Heartland. It will be partly cloudy with the chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. It will become cooler as the evening goes on as a cold front will begin to make its way into the Heartland. A LOOK AHEAD: Cooler temps and rain may be a part of your Friday forecast.

Making headlines:

Bed bugs scare residents in Puxico, Mo; they say land lord isn't doing enough: Some residents in Puxico, Missouri have been dealing with bed bugs for months and say their land lord isn't doing enough. The land lord, Alice Patrick, said she sprayed the affected areas six times. The first building that had bugs a total of three, the second one twice and the third only one time last week. But even with the spraying, the residents say they've continued to see a problem.

GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support: President Donald Trump has embraced legislation that would dramatically reduce legal immigration and shift the nation toward a system that prioritizes merit and skills over family ties. Trump joined with Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas to promote the bill, which so far has gained little traction in the Senate.

IL Gov. Bruce Rauner signs executive order to speed up hearing process: Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 2017-04 to improve Illinois state government. This action reaffirms Rauner's administration's commitment to transforming administrative law in Illinois. Executive Order 2017-04 leads the Bureau of Administrative Hearings to enforce the Model Rules, which were implemented to reduce the burden by increasing speed in the administrative hearing process.

Body of missing man found in Black River in Butler Co., MO: The body of a missing man was found on Wednesday, Aug. 2 in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Butler County coroner, an autopsy was set for Friday and there's no word on any foul play at the moment. According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the man is reported to be 41-year-old Thomas Mayabb.

