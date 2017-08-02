Bed bugs scare residents in Puxico, Mo; they say land lord isn't doing enough

A school giveaway on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Shawnee Worship Center was held in Vienna, Illinois.
Bed bugs can be a costly guest and most people never want to have to deal with the pests. But some residents in Puxico, Mo. have been dealing with them for months and they said their land lord isn't doing enough.
On August 2, Governor Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 2017-04 to improve Illinois state government.
With the eclipse right around the corner safety is at the top of the list for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Registration is open for students for the fall 2017 semester at Shawnee Community College.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
