IDOT urges traffic safety during total solar eclipse

With the eclipse right around the corner safety is at the top of the list for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT expects a surge of tens of thousands of drivers in Southern Illinois leading up to the eclipse.

They've been meeting with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the State Police for months now.

IDOT Operation Engineer Keith Miley has some tips on how to deal with the massive flow of traffic.

"Local residence and people coming to the area plan ahead, there could be congestion at gas stations, grocery stores, anything that you can do and prepare for in advance of that weekend of the 21st you'll probably end up having a lot less problems," Miley said

Officials also said they'll be opening up some of the lane closure restrictions to make traffic as smooth as possible.

The eclipse darkens heartland skies on Aug. 21.

