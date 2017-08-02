Registration ongoing at Shawnee Community College

Registration is open for students for the fall 2017 semester at Shawnee Community College.

Fall classes begin on Aug. 16 with classes available at the main campus in Ullin, Illinois and three extension centers located in Anna, Cairo, and Metropolis.

A list of class schedules at the main campus or at the extensions centers can be found at www.shawneecc.edu.

For more information about fall registration at Shawnee Community College, call (618) 634-3397.

