IL Gov. Bruce Rauner signs executive order to increase hearing process

With the eclipse right around the corner safety is at the top of the list for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
With the eclipse right around the corner safety is at the top of the list for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Registration is open for students for the fall 2017 semester at Shawnee Community College.
Registration is open for students for the fall 2017 semester at Shawnee Community College.
On August 2, Governor Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 2017-04 to improve Illinois state government.
On August 2, Governor Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 2017-04 to improve Illinois state government.
By now, you may have heard about the travel advisory issued by the NAACP about traveling to Missouri.
By now, you may have heard about the travel advisory issued by the NAACP about traveling to Missouri.
The body of a missing man was found on Wednesday, August 2 in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri.?
The body of a missing man was found on Wednesday, August 2 in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri.?
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
Authorities provided an update Wednesday afternoon for a 7-year-old boy believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Authorities provided an update Wednesday afternoon for a 7-year-old boy believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.