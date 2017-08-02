Cape Girardeau officials react to NAACP's Missouri travel advisory

By now, you may have heard about the travel advisory issued by the NAACP about traveling to Missouri.

This comes on the heels of legislation that will make it harder for people to sue for the workplace or housing discrimination.

According to Yvonne Johnson of Cape Girardeau, the travel warning is welcomed.

Johnson was active in the local chapter of the NAACP for more than 20 years.

"I think it's much needed," said Johnson. "With the discrimination that African Americans are receiving at this point in time."

According to the NAACP, the numbers showing black drivers more likely to be pulled over in Missouri at a higher rate than whites also had a role in the advisory.

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sergeant Rick Schmidt said his department does not discriminate or pull over people due to their race.

