IL multi-county chase leads to arrest of Cape Girardeau man

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is facing charges after a multi-county chase in Illinois.

On August 1, the Greene County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Jerseyville Police Department that they were in a vehicle pursuit due to a traffic violation and they had lost the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle was going north on US 67 from Jerseyville toward Greene County.

The vehicle was driven by an unidentified male suspect who provided police with a fake name.

A Greene County deputy was close by and spotted the vehicle traveling at normal speed.

The deputy coordinated with the Carrollton Police Department to stop the vehicle, but when the suspect spotted the police vehicles he accelerated.

The suspect was identified as Jesse V. Dorris, 47, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to officers, Dorris passed a car on the south edge of Carrollton and nearly hit a car going south. The deputy then activated his lights and sirens and started to chase Dorris in his vehicle.

The pursuit entered downtown Carrolltown and Dorris turned west onto State Route 108.

Police from White Hall, Roodhouse and Greenfield joined in the pursuit.

The chase continued traveling down 108 and officers say Dorris reached a top speed of 80 miles per hour.

They say he slowed down his speed to 60 miles per hour as he crossed the Illinois River.

Once he came upon the road ending in the river by the Kampsville Ferry, Dorris stopped briefly and then accelerated towards the river.

According to the release, Dorris drove the vehicle into the river. It floated for a brief time and then sank.

Officers say Dorris emerged from the sinking car and started to swim toward Calhoun.

A deputy and officers from both White Hall and Greenfield Police caught a ride on a civilian boat to follow Dorris.

According to officers, Dorris made it to land on the Calhoun side of the river and ran through a campsite in Kampsville.

They say Dorris was able to find an unoccupied pickup truck and entered it as officers were approaching.

He fled the scene, according to deputies, and grazed a police officer who tried to make contact.

A deputy sheriff shot the rear tire of the truck to try to disable it.

The police were offered a vehicle by a citizen who witnessed the scene in order to follow Dorris.

The chase continued and left Kampsville and followed State Route 108 north towards Pike County. Officers say the rear tire on the truck then shredded from the rim, but Dorris continued to drive the vehicle.

Pike County Police joined the chase and Dorris turned east on State Route 106 in Detroit, Illinois.

A Pike County Deputy Sheriff forced the truck into a ditch.

Dorris was taken to the Illini Hospital in Pittsfield with minor injuries and then taken to the Greene County Jail.

After being taken into custody, police discovered Dorris was wanted out of Pemiscot County, Missouri for theft of a motor vehicle and was said to be armed and dangerous.

According to officers, it is still under investigation whether the car Dorris drove into the river was stolen or not. It was pulled from the Illinois River and is considered totaled. The car was registered in the state of Missouri.

Dorris was charged in Greene County, Ill. with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, multiple disobeying traffic control devices, driving while drivers license is revoked and driving under the influence of drugs.

