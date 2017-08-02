Cape Girardeau, MO camp teaches kids outdoor skills

The Cape Girardeau Day Camp at the Cape Girardeau County Park gave kids the chance to learn new outdoor skills.

We caught with them as they were learning archery, shooting BB guns, fixing bicycles, learning about the eclipse and Mother Nature.

Camp Director Neal McGuire said this is an excellent camp to where they can learn so many skills.

"It's about Cub Scout activities," McGuire said. "Getting kids outside away from electronics and doing activities that are great for young boys and girls."

The Easter Seals were also on hand to teach the kids about autism and different developmental disabilities.

"We just went over some activities with them to show them what it's like, a day in the life, trying do simple tasks blowing bubbles, opening boxes, presents and different things," Autism Services Area Team Leader Rachel Burton said.

This camp also had help from a Boy Scout Troop that volunteered their time to help with the various activities.

"If their not smiling at the end of the day, it's usually because they are so exhausted that they go home literally and collapse and go to bed. I promised the parents that they d ropped off the kids well rested and excited and I will return them dirty and tired," McGuire laughed.

McGuire said it wouldn't be possible without the help of the Cape Girardeau Parks and the Cape Girardeau Conservation Center.

