MO AG Hawley to launch exploratory committee possibly moving toward U.S. Senate

After six months as Missouri's Attorney General, Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2 that he would be setting up an exploratory committee for a possible U.S. Senate run challenging Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill.

In a response to this announcement, McCaskill released the following statement:

"Josh Hawley must want to set some kind of record - just a few months after promising Missourians he wouldn't be a ladder-climbing politician, he decides he'd rather run for the next office than do the job he was elected to do. That's exactly what Missourians can't stand about politics - it represents the worst kind of politician, and calls into question what other promises Josh Hawley will break."

