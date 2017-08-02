Yogurt sold at Aldi stores recalled because of allergy concerns

After six months as Missouri's Attorney General, Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2 that he would be setting up an exploratory committee for a possible U.S. Senate run challenging Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill.
The body of a missing man was found on Wednesday, August 2 in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri.?
A dairy company has recalled some of its Greek yogurt containers because of allergy concerns.
A man from Granite City, Illinois is behind bars in St. Francois County, Missouri after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop.
The non-emergency lines for the Carbondale Police Department are up and running again after a Frontier service interruption.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 99-year-old Walter Kelly Land of Eupora. Mr. Land is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
