Yogurt sold at Aldi stores recalled because of allergy concerns

A dairy company has recalled some of its Greek yogurt containers because of allergy concerns.

The Friendly Farms Key Lime Crunch Tilts, sold at some Aldi stores, may contain undeclared almond pieces.

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to almonds may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the yogurt.

The containers include two compartments: one with Key Lime Greek Yogurt, the other with white chunks and graham pieces.

They were sold at Aldi stores in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and California.

They have a best by date of Aug. 26, 2017 or Sept. 22, 2017. You can get the lot numbers and UPC codes here.

If you have the affected yogurt, you can return it to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Commonwealth Dairy, LLC at 1-520-316-4714.

