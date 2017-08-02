8/2/17 - Stuff The Bus

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

An education is one of the most important things we can give our children. And every child needs to be prepared on the first day of school. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. We know that thousands of kids right here in the Heartland will be behind before the first bell rings because they can’t afford the supplies they need to learn. But you can help.

This Friday and Saturday KFVS12, along with Withers’ Broadcasting, Walmart, and the United Way are asking you to help Stuff-The-Bus with school supplies that will go to Heartland families who can’t afford them. We need you to visit a participating Walmart and drop off a few extra supplies.

Throughout the day on Friday we’ll be doing live reports in each of our Newscasts. On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. dozens of Heartland schools will be at Walmart locations collecting for their schools. Withers’ radio stations will be broadcasting live throughout that day as well.

Please go to KFVS12.com/stuffthebus to see how and where to help your school. You’ll also see the top 10 items needed most.

We wouldn't expect a mechanic to fix our car without the proper tools, and we can't expect our children to learn without the school supplies they need. Your donation isn't just an act of kindness. It's an investment in our future.

I’m Scott Thomas, and that’s our ViewPoint.

