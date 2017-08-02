Taylor Clark is a young journalist jump starting his career at KFVS. Coming all the way from Florida, he’s trading hot beach days and sun on the Gulf of Mexico for endless corn fields and the Mississippi River. He hopes to dive into his work telling the stories of the small-town communities across the Heartland.

Taylor will be working for KFVS news as a multi-media journalist in the Carterville, Illinois bureau. Essentially, he is a reporter without a cameraman, meaning he writes, shoots and edits his own stories.

This is Taylor’s debut in reporting the news, a time he’s been looking forward to since he figured out he wanted to be a news man at age six. He is a proud Bull from the University of South Florida in beautiful Tampa Bay, Florida. There, he received an excellent education in telecommunications and mass broadcasting.

While in Tampa, Taylor also interned for WFLA, News Channel 8 where he shadowed some of the best journalists in the state of Florida. He followed high profile court cases, political corruption stories, environmental disasters and many other hard hitting stories from across the Bay.

When he isn’t out seeking the truth and reporting it, Taylor is looking forward to exploring the many state parks in the Heartland, working on his golf game, and listening to the loudest live music he can find.

If you have a story for Taylor, feel free to share it by email (taylorclark@kfvs12.com) or "like" him on Facebook.