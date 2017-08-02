Missing Butler Co. man likely drowned

Investigators in Butler County, Missouri believe a missing man who was found in the Black River likely drowned.

According to Coroner Andy Moore, remains were discovered Wednesday afternoon by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division.

Moore identified the person found as Thomas Mayabb.

Mayabb, 41, went missing Saturday, July 29.

An autopsy performed on Aug. 4 revealed no signs of trauma.

