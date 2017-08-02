Missing Butler Co. man likely drowned

Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Thursday night, August 3.
Illinois State Police are asking that drivers avoid I-24 in Johnson County as emergency crews respond to a fiery crash.
The Butler County Coroner believes a missing man who was found in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri likely drowned.
Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Indiana woman who was last seen driving in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor. Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
A teenager has been arrested and charged after a suspected stillborn baby was found in the backyard of a home in Carlisle last week.
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.
