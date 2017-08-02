Body found in the Black River in Butler Co., MO identified as missing man

A body has been recovered from the Black River in Butler County.

According to Coroner Andy Moore, the remains were discovered Wednesday afternoon by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division.

Moore identified the person found as Thomas Mayabb.

Mayabb, 41, went missing Saturday, July 29.

No word yet on whether or not foul play is suspected in his death.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.