Annual school supply giveaway to be held in Vienna, IL

Families can save on back-to-school shopping Aug. 2-4.

Illinois Senator Dale Fowler is scheduled to attend a school giveaway on Wednesday, August 2 at the Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna, Illinois.

The 12th annual event provides student and their families with complimentary school supplies, haircuts, dental exams, clothing, food, and services from more than a dozen community partners.

In 2016, the event served more than 330 students from 10 different southern Illinois counties.

This year, the church is expecting nearly 400 students and their families.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

