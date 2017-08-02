Annual school supply giveaway to be held in Vienna, IL

The Cape Girardeau Day Camp at the Cape Girardeau County Park gave kids the chance to learn new outdoor skills.
Illinois Senator Dale Fowler is scheduled to attend a school giveaway on Wednesday, August 2 at the Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna, Illinois.
The U.S. Postal Service begins selling stamps Aug. 3 that feature two of the nation' s most iconic pollinators: the monarch butterfly and the western honeybee.
Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Jack Bergman (R-MI) are asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary to investigate allegations of mismanagement at the Marion VA Medical Center.
The Missouri's National Veteran's Memorial started construction on Wednesday in Perry County, Missouri.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
Other man still listed in serious condition.
A Millbrook daycare is voluntarily closing its doors following a string of incidents, including a recent scalding.
