Cape Girardeau man accused of rape, domestic assault

A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars, accused of raping a woman.

According to court documents, a woman arrived at the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Saturday, July 29, to report that Bojan Saksida, 40, attacked her.

The woman had bruises all over her body, according to the report.

Officer Shaun Alsdorf wrote that the woman accused Saksida of going through her purse and finding notes that upset him. He then allegedly told the woman that she would have to leave the country and waved a gun at her.

The victim told Alsdorf that the man forcefully spread her legs and sexually assaulted her. Saksida also allegedly told the victim that if she went to the police, her son would be taken away. The victim told the officer that Saksida had recently turned off her email, her Facebook account, and her phone. He reportedly gave her a new phone so he could see where she was located.

When speaking with Saksida, Alsdorf said Saksida started the conversation by saying he'd moved the gun during the argument even before Alsdorf had a chance to ask any questions. He also reportedly confessed to changing the victim's passwords and installing software to see what she searched for on the internet.

According to Alsdorf's report, Saksida also admitted to pushing the victim on the bed and having what he called "angry sex" with her. When asked if the victim said no to sex, Saksida said he "did not want to answer that question."

He was taken into custody on felony charges of rape, domestic assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Saksida is being held on $75,000 cash only bond with special conditions that include not having contact with the victim and not being allowed to possess any firearms. The judge also ordered that Saksida turn in all VISAs and passports so that he cannot leave the state or country until the case is closed.

