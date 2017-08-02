U.S. Postal Service 'abuzz' about new stamps

The U.S. Postal Service begins selling stamps on Thursday, August 3 that features two of the nation' s most iconic pollinators: the monarch butterfly and the western honeybee.

Each insect has played an important role in pollinating a variety of plants native to North America.

"Bees, butterflies, and other pollinators sustain our ecosystem and are a vital natural resource. They are being threatened and we must protect them," said U.S. Postal Service Judicial Officer Gary Shapiro.

These two important pollinators are being severely threatened by pesticides, deforestation and global warming.

The Postal Service is issuing Protect Pollinators Forever stamps to pay tribute to the beauty and importance of these pollinators.

Those interested in buying the stamps can order them from the U.S. Postal Service’s website or head to their local post office.

