Carbondale Police Department non-emergency lines restored

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The non-emergency lines for the Carbondale Police Department are up and running again after a Frontier service interruption.

A temporary line was set up for non-emergency calls.

The phone company gave the police department an estimate of 8 p.m. for service to be restored.

