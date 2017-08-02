IL Senator Dale Fowler to attend school supply giveaway in Vienna

For the twelfth year, the Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna, Illinois will host a school supply giveaway and community night.

The giveaway is on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will be visited by State Senator Dale Fowler around 5:30 p.m. and will be donating school supplies to help assist students.

Last year in 2016 this event served more than 330 students from 10 different Southern Illinois counties.

Students and their families will get free school supplies, haircuts, dental exams, clothing, food and the services of more than a dozen community partners. This year, the church is planning to serve nearly 400 students and their families through this event.

"We are honored to welcome State Senator Dale Fowler to our event," said Jeffrey Isbell, Children’s Minister at Shawnee Worship Center. "His attendance and donation of school supplies further highlights the regional impact of this event as we strive to serve the entire Southern Illinois community. We appreciate Senator Fowler’s efforts to genuinely serve those throughout the region.”

Representatives from the following agencies and organizations will be present on site:

Wild Hare Grooming Parlor

Safari Dental Company

Southern Seven Head Start

Southern Seven Health Department

Johnson County State's Attorney

Family Counseling Center

Clothes for Kids Foundation

Child and Family Connections

Celebrate Recovery

University of Illinois Extension

SWC Prayer Ministry

SWC Children's Ministry

SWC Ladies Ministry

