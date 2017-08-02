Missouri governor sets date to fill vacant legislative seats

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Special elections will be held Nov. 7 to fill vacant Missouri state Senate and House seats.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday set the election date for seats including former Sen. Will Kraus' now vacant Kansas City-area district.

The Republican resigned from the Senate Monday to accept an appointment by Greitens to the State Tax Commission. The district covers Lee's Summit and Blue Springs.

Voters will also choose replacements for former Reps. Randy Dunn and Tila Hubrecht.

Kansas City Democrat Dunn resigned in May to take a job in Omaha, Nebraska, as the executive director of a community development organization.

Republican Hubrecht left her seat in June to work as a nurse. She represented the 151st district in southeast Missouri and lived in Dexter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.