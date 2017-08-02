Missouri abortion special session cost $92,000

A Wisconsin man is accused of stealing an unmarked patrol car in Milwaukee and leading police on a chase through southern Illinois and into Missouri.
Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County.
Investigators in Williamson County have located a man who was wanted for allegedly hurting a child younger than 13.
NASA has an interactive map that will show you what the total solar eclipse on August 21 will look from a specific location.
With thousands expected in Carbondale, Illinois for the eclipse, the city is reminding businesses and residents to prepare ahead of time.
