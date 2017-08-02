SEE what total solar eclipse will look like from your house

Investigators in Williamson County are looking for a man accused of hurting a child younger than 13.
With thousands expected in Carbondale, Illinois for the eclipse, the city is reminding businesses and residents to prepare ahead of time.
A water line break flooded some streets in Benton, Illinois on Thursday, July 27.
A man from Granite City, Illinois is behind bars in St. Francois County, Missouri after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop.
Justin Chilton, 18, of Van Buren, has won a $500 Missouri Pacific Boosters Award to help pursue his law enforcement studies at Three Rivers College. The award fund is administered by the Three Rivers Community College Foundation.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.
