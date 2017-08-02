SEE what total solar eclipse will look like from your house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
NASA has an interactive map that will show you what the total solar eclipse on August 21 will look from a specific location.

You can click here and then enter your city and state. A preview window will show you what you'll see in the sky and a map shows you the path the shadow will take across the United States.

