WANTED: Johnston City man wanted for aggravated battery of a child

Investigators in Williamson County are looking for a man accused of hurting a child younger than 13.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, Daniel Woodhall, 24, of rural Johnston City is wanted on an active warrant for aggravated battery of a child under 13 years old.

A judge set bond at $25,000.

Woodhall stands about 5'11" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Investigators believe he is in the Johnston City area.

Anyone with information about Daniel Woodhall's whereabouts is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or by contacting Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

