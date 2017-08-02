WANTED: Johnston City man wanted for aggravated battery of a child

NASA has an interactive map that will show you what the total solar eclipse on August 21 will look from a specific location.
Investigators in Williamson County are looking for a man accused of hurting a child younger than 13.
With thousands expected in Carbondale, Illinois for the eclipse, the city is reminding businesses and residents to prepare ahead of time.
A water line break flooded some streets in Benton, Illinois on Thursday, July 27.
A man from Granite City, Illinois is behind bars in St. Francois County, Missouri after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.
Incredible video of a violent collision.
