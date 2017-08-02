IN CUSTODY: Johnston City man arrested for aggravated battery of a child

For the twelfth year, the Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna, Illinois will host a school supply giveaway and community night.
A Wisconsin man is accused of stealing an unmarked patrol car in Milwaukee and leading police on a chase through southern Illinois and into Missouri.
Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County.
Investigators in Williamson County have located a man who was wanted for allegedly hurting a child younger than 13.
NASA has an interactive map that will show you what the total solar eclipse on August 21 will look from a specific location.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
Other man still listed in serious condition.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
