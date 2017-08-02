IN CUSTODY: Johnston City man arrested for aggravated battery of a child

Investigators in Williamson County have located a man who was wanted for allegedly hurting a child younger than 13.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, Daniel Woodhall, 24, of rural Johnston City turned himself into the sheriff's office around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8.

He was wanted on an active warrant for aggravated battery of a child under 13 years old.

A judge set bond at $25,000.

