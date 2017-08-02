Van Buren student wins award to study law enforcement

Justin Chilton, 18, of Van Buren, has won a $500 Missouri Pacific Boosters Award to help pursue his law enforcement studies at Three Rivers College. The award fund is administered by the Three Rivers Community College Foundation.

Chilton is a 2017 graduate of Van Buren High School, where he earned honors in baseball and basketball and was active in groups including Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America and Science Club. Outside of school, he participated in highway cleanup projects. He is the son of Ronnie and Jana Chilton, of Van Buren.

Chilton said his ultimate goal is to study criminal justice and become a Missouri Highway Patrol officer. “As long as I can remember I have dreamed of being a law enforcement officer,” he wrote in his scholarship application essay. “I want to reach my full potential and at the same time I want to help others have an amazing life in our amazing country,” he added.

The fund generating Chilton’s study grant was established by a group of area Missouri Pacific Railroad retirees calling themselves the Missouri Pacific Booster Club. The fund is intended to help support the education of students with ties to Missouri Pacific and/or suitable student applicants based on need and merit.

The TRCC Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt corporation offering donors substantial tax deductions for their contributions. The foundation administers numerous scholarships and special projects that benefit Three Rivers College and its students.

