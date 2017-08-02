Champaign creates panel to examine complaints against police

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Champaign is creating a civilian panel to examine complaints against the city's police officers.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the City Council on Tuesday voted to create a subcommittee of the Human Relations Commission that has subpoena power to obtain witness statements and other evidence. The committee will provide recommendations to Police Chief Anthony Cobb.

The subcommittee will be made up of four people from the community appointed by the mayor and a fifth member from the city's Human Relations Commission.

A report from city staff to the council says that the primary goal of the new subcommittee will be to "promote public confidence in the professionalism and accountability of ... Champaign's police department through unbiased review ... thoughtful policy recommendations and ongoing public outreach."

