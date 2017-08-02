Hummingbird banding at Trail of Tears State Forest

Hummingbirds and why we band them will be part of a special program at Trail of Tears State Forest in Jonesboro, Illinois on Saturday, August 5.

The annual family friendly event features licensed hummingbird bander Vernon Kleen.

Other activities include games, face painting and an information station at the North large shelter from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to "adopt" a bird.

For more information contact the Giant City Visitors Center at (618)-457-4836.

