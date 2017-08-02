Hummingbird banding at Trail of Tears State Forest

A St. Louis man has been ordered to spend three decades in federal prison for his role in 2010 armed robberies and shootings at two southwestern Illinois convenience stores.
Champaign is creating a civilian panel to examine complaints against the city's police officers.
The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to use caution before dealing with Joseph “Joey” L. Adams or his Sikeston-based business, Cadillac Cookers.
Hummingbirds and why we band them will be part of a special program at Trail of Tears State Forest in Jonesboro, Illinois on Saturday, August 5.
Inmates at the St. Louis jail known as the City Workhouse are now too cold after temporary air conditioning units were brought in amid complaints that the jail was too hot.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.
Other man still listed in serious condition.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
