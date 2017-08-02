BBB warning consumers about Sikeston-based business

The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to use caution before dealing with Joseph “Joey” L. Adams or his Sikeston-based business, Cadillac Cookers.
Inmates at the St. Louis jail known as the City Workhouse are now too cold after temporary air conditioning units were brought in amid complaints that the jail was too hot.
Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County.
Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating the case of a woman suspected of shaving a neighbor boy's head and writing "pervert" on his forehead in retaliation for his interaction with her daughter.
An appeals court has revived a man's lawsuit claiming police violated his civil rights in 2014 when they arrested him during protests of the Ferguson, Missouri, police shooting death of Michael Brown.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.
