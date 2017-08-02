BBB warning consumers about Sikeston-based business

The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to use caution before dealing with Joseph “Joey” L. Adams or his Sikeston-based business, Cadillac Cookers.

Consumers tell BBB they paid for custom barbecue smokers from Adams' business that were either defective or never delivered. The complainants said the company cut off communication with them after receiving payment.

Adams told the BBB his business is temporarily closed while he deals with a tax issue with the state of Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue’s Taxation Division, Adams owes more than $250,000 in back taxes to the state.

Adams said he hopes to be back in business soon.

