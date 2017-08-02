Once too hot, St. Louis jail now called too cold by inmates

The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to use caution before dealing with Joseph “Joey” L. Adams or his Sikeston-based business, Cadillac Cookers.
Inmates at the St. Louis jail known as the City Workhouse are now too cold after temporary air conditioning units were brought in amid complaints that the jail was too hot.
Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County.
Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating the case of a woman suspected of shaving a neighbor boy's head and writing "pervert" on his forehead in retaliation for his interaction with her daughter.
An appeals court has revived a man's lawsuit claiming police violated his civil rights in 2014 when they arrested him during protests of the Ferguson, Missouri, police shooting death of Michael Brown.
