Lester homers as Cubs pound Diamondbacks 16-4

Jon Lester hit his first major league homer and struck out nine to reach 2,000 for his career, helping the Chicago Cubs pound the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-4 on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.
The Rams are long gone from St. Louis, but they still may owe more than $350,000 in taxes to the state of Missouri.
St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
