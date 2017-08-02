IL lawmakers continue special session on school funding bill

Illinois lawmakers are continuing their battle over a school funding bill that many school districts need to pass in order to open their doors.

Lawmakers may move forward with a plan to override Gov. Bruce's Rauner's veto of Senate Bill 1.

They have 14 days to accept the changes he made to the bill or override the veto.

If neither happens, lawmakers have to start over on a new school funding measure.

Rauner says he's hoping any compromise includes 100 million dollars for a tuition tax credit program to help students in private and parochial schools.

