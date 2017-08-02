Carmi man killed in crash in White Co., IL

A Carmi, Illinois man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in White County, Illinois on Tuesday, August 1.

According the ISP, Paitton M. Powell, 20, was driving westbound on IL Highway 14 at the intersection of CR 900 E around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. She told troopers that she looked down momentarily and when she looked back up she crashed into a 2000 Chevy S10 in front of her driven by a 22-year-old Ridgeway, Illinois man. The crash pushed the S10 into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a 2005 Chevy Aveo driven by a 60-year-old Carmi, Illinois man.

Emergency crews were requested and Powell was transported to Hamilton Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The driver of the S10 and a 20-year-old female passenger from Ridgeway were taken to an area hospital where they were both flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

The driver of the Chevy Aveo was taken to Hamilton Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening.

Powell was cited for following too closely.

Illinois State Police, the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, the Carmi Police Department, the White County Sheriff's Office, White County Ambulance Service, Herre Ambulance Service and Air Evac all responded to the scene. S&E Auto Salvage and Cherry Street Automotive removed the vehicles from the scene.

