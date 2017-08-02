Four things you need to know on 8/2

It's Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: With temperatures in the upper 80s, it's going to be another hot day across the Heartland. Humidity levels have risen back to normal levels for this time of the year. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses, though none are expected to become severe. A LOOK AHEAD: There is an increased chance of rain on Thursday. Expect a cool down for your weekend.

FIRST ALERT:

Making headlines:

Four persons of interest wanted in connection to Mississippi Co., MO homicide investigation - Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County. According to acting Mississippi County Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide. Officers are now waiting for a search warrant to be signed so they can continue the investigation.

Senate OKs bills to address VA budget crisis, claims backlog - The Senate has approved a pair of bills taking aim at urgent problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs, clearing a $3.9 billion emergency spending package to fix a looming budget crisis and adopting new measures to pare down a rapidly growing backlog of veterans' disability claims. Both bills passed Tuesday by unanimous vote.

Lawsuit: Fox coordinated with White House on false story - A new lawsuit lays out an explosive tale of Trump allies, the White House and Fox News Channel conspiring to push a false story about Democratic leaks and an unsolved killing in order to distract attention from the Russia investigation that has been swirling around the president.

Suspect in custody in Mississippi Co., MO after high-speed chase with stolen patrol car - Officers in Missouri and Illinois were looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase through southern Illinois. According to acting Mississippi County Sheriff Branden Caid, the suspect is now in custody. Authorities do not believe the suspect was targeting police.

