City of Carbondale: Prepare for eclipse in ways you haven't thought of

With thousands expected in Carbondale, Illinois for the eclipse, the city is reminding businesses and residents to prepare ahead of time.

To avoid long lines and empty shelves, get your grocery shopping done a week or two in advance.

Stock up on emergency supplies like batteries, flashlights, and first aid kits.

Plan to pick up prescriptions early to avoid crowds.

Schedule any appointments early the week before August 21.

Traffic will be picking up on Wednesday, August 16 for SIU move-in and will likely remain busy until the Tuesday after the eclipse.

If you have to drive during eclipse weekend, allow extra time to get to your destination. Traffic will be heavy.

