Ultimate Air Trampoline Park to open in Cape Girardeau, MO

Families and friends will soon be jumping for joy in Cape Girardeau when Ultimate Air Trampoline Park opens.
Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County.
A Kennett man is behind bars after he allegedly let his dog rip a cat in half while the cat was still alive.
An inmate escaped from an Ohio County, Kentucky Detention Center on Sunday night, July 30.
Kids are getting ready to go back to school and the United Way Women's Leadership Council is helping out.The Backpack Bash was held on Tuesday, July 1 to help middle and high school students get backpacks.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
