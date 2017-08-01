Ultimate Air Trampoline Park to open in Cape Girardeau, MO

Families and friends will soon be jumping for joy in Cape Girardeau when Ultimate Air Trampoline Park opens.

The park is scheduled to open on Saturday, Aug. 19. Everyone is invited to join in the fun!

Tickets can be reserved and purchased here.

The park began hiring employees in April of 2017.

