Nelson lifts Brewers to 3-2 victory over the Cardinals

Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.
The Rams are long gone from St. Louis, but they still may owe more than $350,000 in taxes to the state of Missouri.
St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.
A Saxony Lutheran High School Student underwent surgery August 1 after collapsing at a basketball game in Kansas City on Saturday, July 29.
