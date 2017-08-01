Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Einstein and eclipses

Did you know that an eclipse was used to prove Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity?

It was just after the end of WWI and British astronomers wanted to test the theory that gravity affected light, space and possibly even time.

As a result of this theory the Sun would deflect starlight passing by it.

Scientists got their chance on the May 29 in 1919.

During the eclipse, British astronomers were able to see stars close to the sun. And were able to track changes in the apparent direction of the those stars in the sky.

The results of the study made Albert Einstein the most famous scientist in the world.

Here you can catch the stars around the sun check out more information on the Aug. 21 Eclipse

