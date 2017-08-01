Ruling means Rams may owe $352,000 to state of Missouri

Hundreds of children will be ready for the first day of class thanks to a back-to-school bash in Dexter, Missouri.
Hundreds of children will be ready for the first day of class thanks to a back-to-school bash in Dexter, Missouri.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
Lindsey Morales works at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau and is excited to see her first eclipse.
Lindsey Morales works at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau and is excited to see her first eclipse.
St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.