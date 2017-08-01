Ruling means Rams may owe $352,000 to state of Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ruling means Rams may owe $352,000 to state of Missouri

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Rams are long gone from St. Louis, but they still may owe more than $350,000 in taxes to the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a ruling from an administrative hearing that determined the NFL team did not have to pay state sales tax on a special city entertainment fee added to tickets from 2007 to 2013. The state said during oral arguments in March that the Rams owe up to $352,000.

Attorneys for the Rams have argued that the state owes the team $401,000 in improperly assessed sales taxes.

The Rams relocated to Los Angeles from St. Louis after NFL owners approved the move in January 2016.

A message seeking comment from the Rams was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly