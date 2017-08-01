Cape Girardeau humane society prepares for total solar eclipse

Lindsey Morales works at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau and is excited to see her first eclipse.

She said some animals get rambunctious when there is a full moon.

"We'll see if the animals act any different with an eclipse too," said Morales.

Morales said the cats inside probably won't notice it, but the dogs could get confused when it gets dark so they are going to keep them distracted.

"There's a lot of things we can do to keep them busy and keep them on that normal schedule," said Morales.

The total solar eclipse will be on Monday, August 21.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.