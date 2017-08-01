Rally in Perryville, MO for girls soccer, boys baseball teams

St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.

It's for the girls Class 1 State Championship soccer team and the boys Class 2 baseball team. The boys finished fourth in the state.

The celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

