Rally in Perryville, MO for girls soccer, boys baseball teams

St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.
A Saxony Lutheran High School Student underwent surgery August 1 after collapsing at a basketball game in Kansas City on Saturday, July 29.
The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce Los Angeles as the host of the 2028 Summer Olympics on Monday.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
