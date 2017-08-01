Back-to-school bash held in Dexter, MO

Hundreds of children will be ready for the first day of class thanks to a back-to-school bash in Dexter, Missouri.

It was hosted by Hope International.

Kids got everything from free school supplies to free haircuts, dental exams and even hearing tests.

One woman said she recently moved back to the area and is thankful for events like these.

This is the 10th year for the event.

