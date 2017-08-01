Back-to-school bash held in Dexter, MO

Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.
St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
Officers in Missouri and Illinois were looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase through southern Illinois.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
Hundreds of children will be ready for the first day of class thanks to a back-to-school bash in Dexter, Missouri.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.
Authorities have released the name of the child who was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.
