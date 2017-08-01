$200,000 federal grant given to make KY Dam safer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$200,000 federal grant given to make KY Dam safer

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

The state of Kentucky is working to make its dam safer.

The Division of Water announced it will use a $200,000 federal grant to develop a new monitoring and flood warning system for dams.

A division spokesman said their initial focus will be to study what other states are doing to decide which systems would work best in Kentucky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly