Lawsuit filed to block MO attorney general from investigating website believed to be involved in human trafficking

Missouri's attorney general is fighting a lawsuit that seeks to block him from investigating Backpage.com.

"We will not stop until we have learned the full facts and the full truth about Backpage's involvement in human trafficking until we bring those who are involved in illegal trafficking to justice," Attorney General Josh Hawley said.

Attorney General Josh Hawley announced on Tuesday, August 1 that he filed a motion to have Backpage's lawsuit against him tossed.

Hawley launched an investigation of the company earlier in 2017 and in May issued investigative demands seeking documents from Backpage.com.

So far, the company has not complied.

Currently, Backpage is facing various criminal cases and civil lawsuits around the country.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.