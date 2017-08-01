Night at Noon Eclipse Party in West Kentucky

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting the "Night at Noon" solar eclipse street party.

The event is open to the public and will feature music, science demonstrations, food with local vendors, and plenty of fun. The event will be August 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on eclipse day.

The Night at Noon eclipse party is an official NASA viewing site. Visitors can see the NASA high altitude balloon launch and meet Kentucky's only astronaut, Terry Wilcutt, who will speak and emcee during the event. An XBox one will also be raffled off. Registration for the raffle and for all Night at Noon details, visit nightatnoon.org.

