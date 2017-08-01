KY man arrested after reported burglary

A stolen television made its way from Paducah, Kentucky to Metropolis, Illinois. The theft lead to the arrest of a man from Hickory, Ky.

According to police with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, in late May, 2017, a resident in the 1400 block of Oaks Road in Paducah, Ky reported that his residence had been burglarized.

He reported that his television had been stolen from inside his house and items had also been stolen from his detached garage.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the television had been located in Metropolis, Ill. After detectives interviewed witnesses, a warrant was obtained for, John Gordon, 34.

Gordon was arrested by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 31.

Gordon was charged with second and third-degree burglary.

