KY man arrested after reported burglary

Officers in Missouri and Illinois were looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase through southern Illinois.
Officers in Missouri and Illinois were looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase through southern Illinois.
A Saxony Lutheran High School Student underwent surgery August 1 after collapsing at a basketball game in Kansas City on Saturday, July 29.
A Saxony Lutheran High School Student underwent surgery August 1 after collapsing at a basketball game in Kansas City on Saturday, July 29.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
A stolen television made its way from Paducah, Kentucky to Metropolis, Illinois. The theft lead to the arrest of a man from Hickory, Ky.
A stolen television made its way from Paducah, Kentucky to Metropolis, Illinois. The theft lead to the arrest of a man from Hickory, Ky.
A Kennett man is behind bars after he allegedly let his dog rip a cat in half while the cat was still alive.
A Kennett man is behind bars after he allegedly let his dog rip a cat in half while the cat was still alive.
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.