Kennett man faces felony charges after cat killed by his dog

These kittens were orphaned as a result of the attack. (Source: Kennett Humane Department)

A Kennett man is behind bars after he allegedly let his dog rip a cat in half while the cat was still alive.

According to the Kennett Humane Department, a woman called police on July 25 to report that a man was catching cats in the neighborhood and allowing his dog to attack them. It happened in the 600 block of South Everett.

The victim said she heard what she thought was a knock on her door around midnight on July 24. She said she saw Zachary Burns grab her cat and walk out into the road with his dog. She told officers that Burns held her cat by the hind legs and tail and allowed the dog to attack her cat.

She told investigators the dog "ripped apart the head and torso while it was still alive, finally ripping the cat in half."

The woman told officers she couldn't stop Burns from killing her cat. She said that Burns "thought it was funny."

Investigators said the same dog has a history of being vicious. An officer actually shot the dog in 2016 when it attempted to attack the officer. The dog survived and Burns was ordered to remove the dog from the Kennett city limits.

Burns faces charges of felony animal abuse and felony harassment. He is being held on $10,000 cash only bond.

As a result of the incident, two kittens were orphaned. Both kittens are being cared for at the Kennett Humane Department.

